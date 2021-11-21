Blountstown High teacher’s aide arrested after criminal investigation

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A criminal investigation has led to the arrest of a Blountstown teacher’s aide for allegedly having inappropriate contact with multiple students.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Tessa Garnett in connection to the allegations.

About a month ago, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office started a criminal investigation after receiving information about an allegation against a possible employee of the school system.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff, Glenn Kimbrel, the employee who has now been identified as Garnett, said she reportedly sent text messages or Instagram DMs to one or more students at the high school.

Garnett was booked into the Bay County Jail and is being held without bond.