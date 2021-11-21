Blountstown High teacher’s aide arrested after criminal investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A criminal investigation has led to the arrest of a Blountstown teacher’s aide for allegedly having inappropriate contact with multiple students.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Tessa Garnett in connection to the allegations.

About a month ago, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office started a criminal investigation after receiving information about an allegation against a possible employee of the school system.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff, Glenn Kimbrel, the employee who has now been identified as Garnett, said she reportedly sent text messages or Instagram DMs to one or more students at the high school.

Garnett was booked into the Bay County Jail and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN FHSAA Playoffs Round 2

Unusually long hatching season for seas turtles this year

Authorities release arrest information in connection to prostitution bust

Altha women raise $28,000 for a town Christmas blowout

Bay County celebrates the hard work of first responders

Help for families with food insecurities during the holidays

More Local News

Don't Miss