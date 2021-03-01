Blountstown High School honors memory of student who passed away in tragic accident

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — After a Blountstown student died in a car crash Sunday afternoon, the school district is trying to help friends and teammates cope.

“This is the moment you never ever want to deal with as a coach, it’s the lowest you can get in the profession. Very tough,” Blountstown head football coach Beau Johnson said.

Johnson said he’s devastated to know he won’t ever see one of his players again.

17-year-old Tevaun Wint was killed Sunday afternoon after troopers say he collided with another car head-on on State Road 69 in Blountstown.

“I talked to his father a while ago and he said, you just don’t prepare for something like this,” Blountstown High School Principal Tracy Wood said.

The life and legacy Tevaun leaves behind is a memorable one.

“Everybody had a lot of respect for his work ethic. He came in as an eighth-grader to our community and sports were like his family. They don’t have a lot of families locally so the boys were like his family, he will be greatly missed,” Coach Johnson said.

Hardworking is just one of the words that many have used to describe him.

“He’s one of those kids, he would ride his bicycle up to workouts, do his three and a half hour workout in the summer, then ride his bike across town to the hardware store and work for 6 hours. Just a hardworking, quiet kid that never caused any trouble and just did his job,” Johnson said.

“Tevaun was just a great all-around kid, he was very respectful, very quiet, and a hard worker,” said Wood.

Coaches, teachers, and administrators at the school have been speaking with classmates since the accident happened, saying everyone mourns their own way.

“We had our counselors there at safe places for our kids to go talk, and our coaches– he played so many sports they met with their various sport,” said Coach Johnson.

According to school leaders, the campus expects to have a candlelight vigil for Tevaun later this week.

To read about how the athletic department is honoring his memory, click here.