PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County Veterans Office partnered with Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their veterans in nursing homes.

The service members were served steaks while swapping stories of their time serving.

Calhoun County Veterans Service Officer Eric Daniels said veterans in nursing homes are out of the spotlight, so the office wanted to do something special.

“This is very important because I don’t feel like we are focusing on our nursing home veterans as much as we should County society-wise,” said Daniels.

The event was supposed to have nine veterans attending but only five from the nursing home could make it.

“That’s what makes it even more important, that we get this thing going and honor our veterans because, you know, this population seems to leave us quicker than others,” said Daniels.

Some of Calhoun County’s veterans came to help celebrate and honor the older generation.

The five veterans in attendance served in the Air Force, Reserves, and Marine Corps.

“I was told that I would consider a veteran only because I served during the Vietnam War,” said Veteran Johnny Miller. “This apparently has been extended beyond the Vietnam War veterans, anyone who was in the service and got an honorable discharge. Maybe I was lucky to be right.”

Calhoun County Veterans Office hopes to expand its services and provide lunches to more veterans next year.