Blountstown Fire Department undergoing construction

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders continue to work bravely on the front lines of the communities they serve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firefighters with Blountstown Fire Department are seeing growth at this time of difficulty, as their fire station is expanding.

More than two years ago, the State Fire Marshal’s office awarded Blountstown Fire Department a grant to add on to their current building, but Hurricane Michael, and now COVID-19, have caused a delay in those plans at times.

Blountstown Fire Chief, Ben Hall, said construction now is taking place on the building’s frame and they expect the project to progress quickly.

“What we’re basically doing is doubling the size of our fire station,” Hall said. “We’re very limited even on what kind of trucks we can have. Because the doors, if our trucks were even six inches longer, we couldn’t shut the door.”

Along with more space, the addition allows the department to have better security measures in place, including moving all of their vehicles and equipment inside.

He explained the original timeline for construction was slated to go until August, but now they expect to be in the new facility sooner than scheduled.

“Not only is this a great thing operational for us, but morale wise,” Hall said. “Our guys are getting to be part of an exciting time here at Blountstown Fire Department. It’s not every day you get to build a new station. It means so much to our guys being invested in this, and having something. You know, it’s just like when you get a new house, you’re proud of your place to call home. We’re really proud of this.”