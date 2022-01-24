Blood drive set for Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After The American Red Cross declared a “blood crisis” Bay County leaders are holding a blood drive.

Officials said last week that the lack of blood and blood donors was forcing some hospitals to delay life-saving treatments.

Also, only 38 percent of the population qualifies to donate blood and less than 10 percent actually end up donating.

January is also National Blood Donor Month.

The Bay County Government Center is hosting a blood drive Tuesday. To sign up click here.

