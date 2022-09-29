SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is doing its part to help South Florida residents recover from Hurricane Ian.

A blood drive took place Thursday at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center. County officials said around 50 people signed up to give blood.

All South Florida blood drives have been canceled and officials said the area is in dire need of blood.

Bay County officials said many people have reached out to them wondering how they can help. They said the best way to help is to give blood or money.

“We know firsthand what it’s like for those people waking up today and seeing that they’ve lost everything,” Bay County Administrative Officer Brooke Powell said. “So to see our community rally for those folks, it just means the world to all of us up here.”

Powell said if a charitable cause helped you after Hurricane Michael, you might want to consider giving back to that cause.