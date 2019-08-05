Blocked drainage leads to flooded homes in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven resident is calling on the city to make improvements to the drainage system after thunderstorms on Monday morning resulted in her home flooding.

Verida Bray’s home is located on Pennsylvania Avenue and says the drainage issues have been going on for years.

Bray says since the storm, she and her family have reached out to city officials multiple times but nothing WAS done.

Since Hurricane Michael though, Bray says things have gotten worse and even though they’ve rebuilt their home, the issue delays their progress.

“Then we’ll probably have to remove the tile and retile it again and then the walls will have to be cut up and then there’s sheetrock replacement and it’s just more work than you can imagine and insurance isn’t going to pay for it. Lynn Haven should have to pay for it because it’s their fault. It’s not my fault and it’s not mother nature’s fault. It’s cause Lynn Haven won’t do what they need to do,” Bray said.

Bray says the city has only cleaned out the system once since the storm.

News 13 reached out to Mayor Margo Anderson about the matter. She released this statement:

“There are many issues surrounding the drainage problems in Lynn Haven which are now even more compounded in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Over the years, the maintenance has been neglected of the intricate system of ditches that comprise all drainage to the Bay; additionally, new homes have been built at higher elevations causing flooding of older homes built at street level, and often proper drains have not been installed to mitigate; and now, storm debris is blocking many of the main waterways awaiting approval by FEMA for removal by contractors with heavy equipment, finally scheduled to begin this week. I have been candidly vocal since I took office in 2015 that we need major changes in Lynn Haven’s Public Works Dept leadership and operations but the last two city managers have been unwilling to take that step, and the acting city manager does not have the authority.”