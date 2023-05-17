ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Help support a local non-profit organization and fishermen at the 26th Annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday.

Events kick off on Bayview Avenue in St. Andrews at 9 a.m.

There will be plenty to shop for as several vendors will line the street until 5 o’clock.

The fish fry begins at 10. This is where the bulk of the fundraising money will come from.

Each ticket costs $10 benefitting Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

Board Member Tracey Neudecker said they’re hoping to raise $20k this year.

“Come out and bring the kids,” Neudecker said. “We’re very pet-friendly. We have local teachers that are retired that are going to run the crafts. We have prizes for the kids. It’s very entertaining. We have a fire show.”

Neudecker said this event is always a great way to raise money and kick off the fishing season. On Wednesday, May 17th, Neudecker said you can buy 15 fish fry tickets for the price of 10 and she will personally deliver them to you. Call her at (850) 630-7085 before 12 p.m. to claim this deal.

Anyone with a boat is welcome to pull up in the harbor for the Blessing of the Fleet around noon Saturday.

Event organizers also said to bring socks to burn because it’s ‘out with the old and in with the new.’