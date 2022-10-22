PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The annual Blast on the Bay in Post St. Joe hosted some of the top songwriters to come out and share the inspirations behind some of their biggest hits with the crowd.

If you have ever wondered who’s writing the words to songs you hear on your favorite playlist. The Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival makes it possible to get up close and personal.

“We had Brothers Osborne come here and write,” Blast on the Bay organizer Lynn Marshall said. “We have Dinah Black, who lives here, who’s written the number one and number two song ever of George Strait. We got Earl Bradley here that’s written for they wrote Friends in Low Places, and they love it here.”

The festival features 35 songwriters who come from all over and share the vision behind their songs.

“I think our job is 100 percent to move the heart meter,” Songwriter Karen Waldrup said.” You know, if we can move the heart meter, a little joy, happiness, tears, whatever it’s about just somehow telling a story or singing a melody that moves the heart meter.”

Port St. Joe’s community is starting to label themselves as the songwriting town. The community that attended the boutique festival said this is once in a lifetime opportunity.

“You see more people, and a lot of these people I see walking around, they’re like normal folks,” attendee Jayson Hursh said. “This so cool to go up there and talk to them and just interact with these artists that are so talented. You don’t expect to have this kind of this talent right next to you.”

Blast on the Bay is the largest festival in Port St. Joe.

Marshall said the festival usually gets 600 submissions from artists who want to participate every year.