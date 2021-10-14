Blast on the Bay returns for another year

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Blast of the Bay is returning for another year and Gulf County is gearing up for a big celebration.

Songwriters with chart-topping hits will travel to Gulf County and perform at different venues throughout the weekend.

One of the songwriters here for the festival, Brett Jones, has been performing at Blast of the Bay for the last few years. He said he loves the area so much he bought a house here.

Jones said coming to Port St. Joe feels like coming home and he loves playing the festival.

“This town is so much like my hometown and I’m from Warm Springs Georgia and I went to a little school called Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia and Port St. Joe is so much like my hometown that when I’m here I feel at home and I love it,” Jones said. “I absolutely love it.”

The festival kicked off tonight with a VIP dinner and kickoff party at Windmark Green.

The events continue all weekend and will finish on Sunday at the Indian Pass Raw Bar. To purchase tickets, click here.