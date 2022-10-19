PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a busy weekend in Port St. Joe. The local festival officials said they are expecting a record turnout for the annual Blast on the Bay Songwriters Fest.

Musical artists straight out of Nashville will start performing locally Thursday night.

Some of the songwriters who will be there have written hit songs like ‘Check Yes or No’ by George Strait, ‘Cruise’ by Florida Georgia Line, and several more well-known songs.

Click this link to visit the event’s schedule.

One of the festival founders who began this gig 14 years ago, David Warriner said although there are plenty of local songwriter festivals, this one in Port St. Joe is unique because it’s what they call a ’boutique festival.’

“We like to kind of keep it intimate and small and that’s what the artists like about it because it is such a special intimate event for them,” Warriner said. “They can go to all of these large events in larger cities where they have to kind of fight for seat time. This is kind of relaxed for them and it’s kind of a vacation and we get to enjoy their super-talent when they do that.”

General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets are also available for $100. Those will get you close seating at each of the 10 venues.

Taproot Beer Joint, Brick Wall Bar and Grille, and Lookout Lounge are just a few of the venues artists will be performing at all weekend long. Click here for a full list.

Tickets to this family-friendly event can be purchased at the Port Inn and Cottages in Port St. Joe, or at the door of each venue.

All of the proceeds go back into the community.