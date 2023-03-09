PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Chances are high you see some pretty sweet rides cruising down the streets of Panama City Beach this weekend.

The Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is bringing in tons of proud motorists to the area.

More than a thousand classic cars, hot rods, exotic cars, antique cars and so much more began filling the field at Aaron Bessant Park this morning to jumpstart the event.

Live music performances, food, and car vendors will all be there.

Scott Miller has been bringing his ’70 Chevelle to the event for over a decade and said he is excited to once again show off one of his car’s most popular features.

“A lot of people don’t know this but this is what they call an 8-track tape and they were before cassettes. Now everybody’s playing CDs or Bluetooth or you know all of the new cars,” Miller said. “But you know, it still works, doesn’t sound great, but it still works.”

This giant outdoor car showroom is open to the public Thursday-Saturday.

Each day gates at Aaron Bessant Park open at 8 in the morning and close around 5 o’clock.

Tickets start at $15 for general admission.