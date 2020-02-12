Blacks in Wax Exhibition to recognize Black History Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency will host the wax figure exhibition, “Being Literate, Being Free,” to recognize Black History Month. The exhibition will be held February 13-15 at the A.D. Harris Learning Village.

This “Blacks in Wax Museum” traveling exhibit originates from Baltimore, Maryland, and includes figures like Frederick Douglass, Lewis Latimer and Mary Eliza Mahoney.

The exhibit opens February 13 at 5:30 p.m., and February 14-15 at 10 a.m. There will also be a heritage program Thursday at the same time.

