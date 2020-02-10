Black History on display through Blountstown

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When driving through Blountstown, you’ll see a new type of decoration as flags with many different faces line Highway 20.

The flags each display a specific African American from the community who made a significant contribution to the city and even the county.

The Calhoun County Community Foundation (CCCF) spearheaded this project to recognize Black History Month.

“Some of the people have passed on, some are community leaders today,” said foundation Vice-Chair, Carla Peacock.

The foundation worked alongside the city of Blountstown to make it happen.

Member of the CCCF, Willie Brown says there is a wide variety of people recognized.

“Such as educators, politicians, entrepreneurs, people of that type of that were instrumental in the development of not only our community but our entire county,” Brown said.

Both agree the impact of this small change downtown is making a big impact.

“I think it’s really important for the younger generation to see the banners, especially of those past leaders that are no longer with us and maybe ask their parents, maybe who is this and start that conversation and history is very important and I think this is a great tool to get the younger generation involved in who their community leaders are and were,” Peacock said.

When it comes to education, Brown says it is his and other community members’ responsibility to spread the good news of contributions African- Americans made nationally and locally.

“Not only is it our responsibility, it’s our obligation to honor these individuals in our community that do well and help us to remain prominent in what we do and it’s just important because at one time, when we were in school and when we were going through school, there was not much that was ever mentioned about black history, even nationally,” he said.

The flags will be on display throughout the month of February.

You can learn more about the Calhoun County Community Foundation and their upcoming events, here.