ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Museum in St. Andrews offers free looks into local history.

Their newest exhibit on display is called ‘George and Hawk: An Extraordinary Friendship.’

It tells the story of an interracial relationship in the late 1800s.

George West came to Bay County from Michigan. He quickly made friends with a black man named Hawk Massalina.

At the time, interracial relationships were pretty uncommon.

Museum Volunteer Nancy Hudson said West didn’t care. He was one of the first to set the example locally of what it looked like for a black and a white man to be friends.

“February 28th. Tuesday. 5:30. Willy Spears, the great-grandson of Hawk Massalina will be here,” Hudson said. “We’ll have pizza slices for the kids. He’s going to read his new book, the first one in a series– it’s about George and Hawk if they were kids and he will also be giving away some books.”

You can go view the display of George and Hawk at the special event Hudson mentioned.

If you can’t make it, the exhibit will be on display until March 4th.

You can visit Tuesday-Friday from 1-5:30 or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The museum is always free to attend. However, donations are appreciated.

You can also vote for the Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrews at the publishing museum. Hudson said it’s the election you can buy. Each vote is $1.