Black Friday: Are you ready?

When Thanksgiving ends some of you may be ready for the biggest shopping day of the year.
To help with your shopping plan here is everything you need to know about store openings.
STORE HOURS
- Bass Pro: 6am Thursday
- Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m.
- Big Lots: 7am Thursday
- Cabela’s: 6am Thursday
- Dick’s: 6pm Thursday
- Dollar General: 7am Thursday
- J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Kohls: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
- Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 2 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.
- Meijer: 6am Thursday
- Michael’s: 6pm Thursday
- Old Navy: 4pm Thursday
- Target: 5pm Thursday
- Ulta: 6pm Thursday
- Walgreens: 8 am Thursday
- Walmart: 6pm Thursday
If you’re more of an online shopper deals can be found right now.