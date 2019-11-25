Black Friday: Are you ready?

When Thanksgiving ends some of you may be ready for the biggest shopping day of the year.

To help with your shopping plan here is everything you need to know about store openings.

STORE HOURS

Bass Pro: 6am Thursday

Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m.

Big Lots: 7am Thursday

Cabela’s: 6am Thursday

Dick’s: 6pm Thursday

Dollar General: 7am Thursday

J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohls: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 2 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.

Meijer: 6am Thursday

Michael’s: 6pm Thursday

Old Navy: 4pm Thursday

Target: 5pm Thursday

Ulta: 6pm Thursday

Walgreens: 8 am Thursday

Walmart: 6pm Thursday

If you’re more of an online shopper deals can be found right now.