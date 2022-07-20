PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of taking part in a robbery that led to a killing was convicted of felony murder and attempted robbery Wednesday.

Co-conspirators Jorge Hernandez and Joshua Campbell said Andre Bivins was second in command in the December 2019 attempted robbery turned murder of Ed Ross.

Prosecutors said Abel Ortiz, Joshua Campbell and Bivins knocked on Ed Ross’ home and told his father, Ken Ross, that they had money for Ed Ross. Bivins was in charge of the three who entered the home.

Once Ross came into the living room from the shower, Campbell said Bivins shot at Ross but missed. Ross then tried to grab Bivins’ gun, but Bivins shot him in the hand.

Campbell and Ortiz started firing at the 31-year-old and killed him.

