Bill Husfelt kicks off re-election campaign for Bay District Schools superintendent

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools superintendent Bill Husfelt officially kicked off his re-election campaign.

With a 4 year limit per term, the incumbent is seeking his 4th term in Bay District Schools. Husfelt said some of the key areas of focus for him going forward will include the mental well being of students, Hurricane Michael recovery as well as expanding the STEM aspect of the area’s schools.

“We’re looking at coding and computer skills for the elementary students, especially in our Title 1 schools to help give them a more solid footing to move forward. We’re already implementing more technology than we’ve ever thought we were able to be to implement. We just want to get them to the next level. We’ve got construction academies, welding academies, we’re going to continue to grow those skill sets in our students for our community,” explained Husfelt.

The primary election is to be held on August 18th and the general election is November 3rd.