Bill Cramer GM hosts an annual blood drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In partnership with the American Red Cross, Bill Cramer GM is hosting a blood drive.

The event is now in its 34th year and held within the dealership located on 23rd Street in Panama City.

Those who donated blood received a t-shirt, refreshments, and even a Chick-Fil-A gift card.

Officials from Red Cross say, they’re in an emergency need and need as many as donors as possible.

“Right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of blood on the shelves, not only for trauma patients in the hospitals but patients that are in the hospitals every day just fighting for their lives,” said American Red Cross Account Manager Gloria Palacio.

Bill Cramer said, “It’s an opportunity to give the gift of life. There’s only one place to get blood, and that’s from people so it’s always important to keep that supply available, refreshed.”

If you missed out on the event, click here to find a donation location near you.