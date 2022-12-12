PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — Monday night conditions are to remain generally unchanged from Monday’s daytime surroundings.

Temperatures remain in a comfortable range overnight, dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Slight chances for showers and rain will continue into Tuesday morning.

As for Tuesday, the Panhandle will remain outside of the severe weather threat. However, there will be a slight to enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms over the ArkLaTex region.

As for the Florida Panhandle, our region will not see an increased threat of severe storms until late Wednesday night, through Thursday morning.

Model guidance pushes the cold front into our area from Mobile around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The line of showers and storms is expected to exit east of the Apalachicola River sometime Thursday afternoon.

For the moment, we are already anticipating the threat of damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes.

In the wake of the cold front will be much cooler temperatures, from Friday to Monday of next week, high temperatures will barely break the mid-50s, while low temperatures drop into the 30s/40s overnight.