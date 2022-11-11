Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Saturday will still be warm with temps in the mid to upper 70s but a cold front will come through in the late afternoon hours. The front could bring a stray shower just a 10 to20% chance of rain. What the front will bring is colder conditions with temps falling into the 40s Saturday night and only climbing back to the low 60s on Sunday. The colder conditions will last until our next front on Tuesday. We could see a low briefly lift warmer temps north on Tuesday but colder conditions will rush right back in for Wed/Thur/Fri. At the end of the week mainly Friday and Saturday of next week we could see another front

