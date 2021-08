PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash at the Hinson Avenue and Front Beach Road intersection.

Troopers said this crash involves a bicycle which collided with a pickup truck in the intersection.

The bicyclists, a 61-year-old Pensacola man, is critically injured as a result of this crash and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.