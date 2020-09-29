Bicycling barista serves up Panamanian coffee in Panama City

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — These days, most people get their coffee from a K-Cup or a drive-though, but one barista is bringing it to you from a bicycle cart.

Daniel Pratt, owner of Panama City Coffee Co., said his cold brew is much more than just a good cup of joe — it’s a creative process. One that he’s hoping will grow in the years to come.

“I want this to be an experience,” Pratt said. “I went and saw the guy on the bike, and he poured me some cold brew. Not only was it delicious, but I experienced the Panamanian experience of great fresh-tasting coffee.”

Pratt said his coffee is very different than what you get from local retailers, it comes straight from the country of Panama.

“I have family that is from Panama. I grew up going there, my whole life actually,” Pratt said.

Pratt loves the idea of bridging the gap between Panama City, Panama, and Panama City, Florida — two completely different cities with the exact same name.

“In the early 1900’s we were named after it when they did the Panama Canal to boost marketing, we renamed this city Panama City,” Pratt said. “So the tie is there and I thought let’s get Panamanian coffee, roast and distribute it here in Panama City.”

Pratt’s original spark came to him during the March pandemic shutdown.

“Well I live at the beach, why don’t I get a bicycle,” Pratt said. “That manifested into this and next thing I knew I had a bicycle selling cold brew coffee.”

Pratt’s a working musician, but he said it was time for him to find a new direction in life, one that has the potential to give back to others.

“And I eventually see multiple of these bikes all over the town which is gonna help employ more people and it’s just cool. It’s gonna give our town culture, it’s gonna give our town a vibe, which is all those things that are coming,” Pratt said.

He said he already has some regulars who swear by it, claiming it to be the best cold brew around. Its unique flavor is there for two reasons — one, it’s super fresh.

“Lots of major corporations that you and I know of, they actually burn their coffee…..We don’t do that.” Pratt said.

And, two, it’s grown in a different part of the world.

“It has a different bean profile. The beans are oily,” Pratt said.

Pratt said diving into a new business venture has been fun. It’s enabled his creativity to transfer from his music to his entrepreneurial endeavors.

“A lot of this was an idea. I could sense the passion was there in me and I said. I’m just gonna jump and I’ll figure out the flying all the way down,” Pratt said.

Right now, Panama City Coffee Co. can be found at different locations on different days. Monday, Pratt sat up outside of Fitness Junky on Front Beach Road, and Wednesday he’ll be outside of Eagles Landing Appartments.

“There is a whole lotta love and a whole lotta freshness in this one cup of coffee here. It’s hard to not drink my profit all day long,” Pratt said.

To find out where you can get a cup of his nitro brew, check out his website.