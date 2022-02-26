ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The market at St. Andrews was full of pups for Salty Dog Day for the 6th Annual Salty Dog event on Saturday.

Everyone was waiting for the announcement of the new Salty Dog Mayor that would be replacing 2021’s Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrews, Socks.



“Our next mayor at Salty Dog St. Andrews is Betty Boop,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Three-year-old Labradoodle Betty Boop had a lot of fans. They called themselves the ‘Itty Bitty Betty Committee.’

“We’ll continue to be involved in all of the events that keep St.Andrews salty and she hopes to be the people’s mayor,” Betty Boop’s Owner Gail O’Dwyer said.

O’Dywer said Betty did a lot of fundraising to win the contest.



“It’s about getting as much money as we can and helping Operation Spay Bay,” O’Dwyer said.

Betty had 3,000 votes and each vote is $1 that will be donated.



“Salty dog brings in a lot of funds for Operation Spay Bay, but also exposure, a lot of education. We are promoting spay, neuter, vaccines, health and well-being for your pet and lots of fun for the pet too,” Operation Spay Bay Vet Tech Maxine Cornett said.

She said the event provides them with funds to help people get their pets spayed and neutered that might not be able to afford it. It also provides them with the funds they need to give vaccines.

“Socks, the past mayor, did a great job and has apparently been working with Betty Boop to ensure a smooth transition into the next mayor of Salty Dog of St. Andrews.”

They raised over $8,000 that will benefit Operation Spay Bay and Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership.