Better Late Than Never: St. Andrews holds Mardi Gras parade after postponing it due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents and tourists came out for the annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade on Saturday and of course left with plenty of beads.

Visitors from Washington state, to Oklahoma City, to Alabama all came out for the annual Mardi

Gras parade in St. Andrews on Saturday.

“Well because it’s festive and it’s fun and it’s something different,” said Alabama resident, Leisha Ward. “We absolutely love it.”

Ward said she and her husband attend the Mardi Gras parade every single year.

“Everybody is having a great time,” Ward said. “We’re having so much fun and we’re so glad that you guys do this parade here. So much fun.”

Despite the warmer weather, Ward and her husband still made the trip for the big event.

“It’s way hotter than it is in February when the parade normally takes place, but we were so excited to come down for the festival,” Ward said.

But, it wasn’t just visitors who enjoyed Saturday’s celebration.

“It feels great seeing all the people out here,” said Panama City resident, Ken Sanders. “We’re having a good time. You know we have a great bunch of friends over here we always hang out and you know — the Governor — great Governor — we have a great Governor here in this state so he’s made it possible for us to keep going.”

Sanders said St. Andrews does Mardi Gras their own way.

“It’s a little different than the New Orleans thing but this is us,” Sanders said. “You know we usually have it during Mardi Gras but we had to put it off a little this year and looks like we got a really good crowd so it’s just fun in the sun.”

Christine James is also a Panama City resident and said she’s thrilled the parade wasn’t cancelled.

“Well it’s wonderful being out, we have spectacular weather, there’s nothing quite like St. Andrews and we’re here without having to wear masks again and it’s just — there’s nothing quite like our Mardi Gras,” James said. “It’s really nice it’s a big part of St. Andrews.”