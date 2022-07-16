PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer time is here and the market is full of places to stay when visiting anywhere in the Panhandle.

To make it easier when planning a trip, here are some details about the most popular Airbnb rentals in the Franklin, Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties.

According to the Airbnb website, the best places to stay when visiting Bay County are private rooms. Private rooms typically include one bed and one bath, making it an easy stay for those travelling with just one other or by themselves.

A one bedroom, one bathroom home is available that sleeps four. From the pictures, the rental unit has a beautiful front yard, clean common areas, and is in a prime location for visitors.

“This was by far my best Airbnb experience!! The beautiful landscape is a sight to see,” Airbnb reviewer said. “The home was so comforting and they went all out with detail and hospitality!!”

For those looking to stay in Walton County, there are plenty of options. Ranging from a tiny house to a beach front condo.

Airbnb shows the top rated place is an “Artist Cottage” that includes one bedroom and one bathroom. The host is a superhost, meaning they have received great reviews.

“It is nestled in the woods and provides peace, quiet and the sounds of nature. Disconnect from the TV and internet for a stress free visit,” according to the Airbnb description.

The well known street, 30-A, has many rental options available with a view of Santa Rosa Beach.

The most popular places in Franklin County have a more rustic and unique look to them. The three rentals with the best ratings are a different experience than the houses right on the beach areas.

Locations in Apalachicola and Carrabelle make visitors seem as if they are living through the past with the vintage style.

“We enjoyed the originality of the venue. The renovation was well done, updating to provide modern comfort and security while maintaining the historical elements of the building,” one review stated about the “Roper’s Rest, Historic Bowery Inn” in Apalachicola.

The best vacation spots in Gulf County are located in Port St. Joe. Options are close to the famous places to visit and can fit groups with a plethora of people.

According to the listing on Airbnb, one home in the top rated can sleep up to seven guests. It is only two years old and has many amenities to offer. From the description, the home has two bedrooms, new furnishing, parking for cars and boats, and is just blocks away from the Bay and boat ramp

Amongst each county are different places to see but each area has plenty of hospitality.