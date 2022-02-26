PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local students debuted their artwork with a new exhibit at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

The Best of Bay County Schools exhibit features 12 pieces of artwork handpicked by art teachers from 14 different elementary schools in Bay County.

This is a tradition students have had the opportunity to take part in for more than 20 years.

Deerpoint Elementary Art Teacher Ashley Williams said the exhibit is a showcase of art education in Bay County.



“It shows just how much people enjoy the arts and value arts and just how important it is, and how the culture is in our lives and just how art education specifically is in developing and in education,” Williams said.

The exhibit will be up until March 5.

The middle school and high school art projects will be on display from March 11-26.