Benefit ride to be held in honor of local teen Avery Sanders

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A benefit ride will be held Sunday, Nov. 14 in honor of local teen, Avery Sanders.

Sanders was a senior at Mosley High School and a defensive end on the school’s football team. He was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, Oct. 24.

All proceeds from the benefit ride will go to a scholarship fund for the Mosley Athletics in honor of Sanders.

Registration for the ride begins at 9 a.m. at Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lynn Haven. Kickstands go up at 10 a.m. It’s $15 per bike and $5 per passenger to participate.

During the ride, there will be stops at Cadillac Jacks, Harley Davidson and Re-Rack Sports Bar. The ride will then go back to Blue Moon with the last bike in at 3 p.m.

There will also be a variety of gift cards and basket raffles.

For more information on the benefit ride, watch our interview from News 13 Midday or contact Tiffany at (850)-381-3786.

