Beef ‘O’ Brady’s talks Super Bowl Sunday preparations

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chicken wings may not be the first thing you expect to see walking into Beef ‘O’ Brady’s kitchen at 9:30 a.m., but Super Bowl Sunday isn’t a typical Sunday for the restaurant.

Owners Chris and Emily Caton are hosting their 11th Super Bowl this year at their Callaway restaurant.

While the day can be busy and the phone may ring off the hook, the staff says Super Bowl Sunday is a fun one.

“We enjoy it, we get to see all of our regulars together at one time so it’s great,” front of house manager Kirsten King said.

The regular customers and greater Callaway community are what the Catons say the day is about aside from the game.

“Chris and I have a huge heart for the Callaway community and we’re really grateful that we are able to provide something awesome to come and do on a Sunday, a place that people can gather,” Emily Caton said.

Chris Caton estimates his location alone will go through 800 pounds of wings this week, and the other two locations will go through 1,200 pounds. While those numbers may seem intimidating, general manager Appel Gipson was ready for the fans and a morning in the kitchen.

“It’s the people, it’s the rush, the adrenaline. I enjoy it, I enjoy cooking,” Gipson said.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is located at 842 N Tyndall Pkwy in Callaway.