Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf low is now moving away and we wrapped up from .5 to 3″ of rain. Less than what most wanted but every drop was needed. The burn bans have mostly been lifted across the area. While this is good news we still need more rain to break from the drought so continue to use caution when burning outdoors. The weekend will be dry as high-pressure retakes control. We won’t need to wait long the next storm system will be in the area by Monday. The threat of severe weather looks like a better setup to our west than in our area but we will need to watch the setup for next Monday and Tuesday closely. A line of storms or showers and storms likely work through the area Tuesday before clearing out Tuesday night. Colder air will follow the front, temperatures will likely only reach the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. If clouds clear out it’s possible a frost or freeze happens at the end of next week. Colder than average temps are likely starting next Wednesday through the end of the month. The average highs this time of year are in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video