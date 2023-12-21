Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Warmer air is moving in as the cold high-pressure system finally loosens its grip on the area. Friday will feature a good bit of clouds but rain is highly unlikely with dry air in the mid and upper levels. The clouds will only allow for us to warm into the mid-60s right about where we should be for this time of year. Saturday the clouds move out and temps could warm into the upper 60s with many inland areas hitting 70. Sunday could also be near 70 but clouds will return and by the evening hours rain will move in. Rain chances on Sunday are just 30% as the timing of the rain will be late day. Rain chances jump to 90% for Christmas Eve night. Monday morning rain will be around with a slow transition to showers by the afternoon. If the sun can come out in the afternoon on Christmas day we could see 70s for a high if the sun stays locked into the clouds then expect mid to upper 60s for highs.

The unsettled weather is a result of a low that will wrap itself up in the mid-west. This means that we should see a few fronts move through off of the same low as the upper low spins off to our northwest. Temps will be cool falling back to high in the upper 50s and low 60s and low could be as cold as the 30s again by the middle and end of next week. Freezing temps should don’t look likely until the end of next week and even then we might not get there.

A colder pattern could be on the way by the new year or soon after. A breakdown of the polar low in the stratosphere called the polar vortex is expected. While the polar vortex is always at the polar region a weak one allows for more cold air to escape south. This is likely going to happen in January and could allow for arctic air to dive into the lower 48. This might not impact our area at all. It could mean colder air to play with nearby with an active pattern expected to stick around.