PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bear Creek Feline Center volunteers are bracing for the coldest temperatures the Panhandle has seen in many years.

“There’s going to be probably some wind associated with the passes,” Animal Handler Jim Broaddus said. “Passage of the front.”

Officials began covering sides of cat habitats with plastic tarps Thursday.

Bricks will then be placed on top of the wrapping. Volunteers said most of the 19 cats are unaccustomed to freezing temperatures.

“We’re going to experience some weather that we might not have ever seen. And some of these cats either.”

Volunteers said in the wild, panthers and servals would build a shelter to hide from the cold. But in a sanctuary, the older animals rely on plastic coverings, blankets and night houses.

“Even though they’re used to the cold because they’re out in the wild, they don’t have the opportunity to go find a place and build a den,” Director of Educational Adventures Bertie Broaddus said. “So here we have to do it for them.”

Directors said the cat’s body temperature fluctuates around 100 degrees. Broaddus said the animals act as their own heaters when they nestle into their night houses. He said it’s important to make sure each cat has enough hay for bedding in the cold.

“What we’re trying to do is keep the wind off of them, keep them in a dry spot,” Jim Broaddus said.