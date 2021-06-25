Bear caught on doorbell camera in driveway in Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla (WMBB) — On Thursday night, a man in Callaway captured something he didn’t expect on his ring doorbell camera.

Adron Courtney had just gotten ready to take his dogs out when he received a notification from his ring doorbell camera showing motion outside.



“I went to check it because it said there was somebody there and I went and looked and it was a huge bear and I was like wow that’s crazy. I was just kinda like in shock and I was like what in the world is going on,” Courtney said.

His ring doorbell camera captured the whole thing at his home on Lannie Rowe Drive around 9 p.m.

He said it looked like the bear came from behind his truck and after sniffing around his trash cans it ran away. He said the bear appeared to be close to three hundred pounds.

“That sucker was big. It was way bigger than any of my dogs,” Courtney said.

Courtney didn’t bother the animal and it left, but there are some things homeowners can do to avoid any bear mishaps.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recommends several simple steps to avoid bear confrontations by removing food attractants, keeping your garbage in a wildlife resistant container, putting your garbage out in the morning instead of at night, feeding your pets inside instead of outside.

For more tips and information on tips on how to avoid bear conflicts visit MyFWC.com/Bear.