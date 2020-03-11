Beanblossom v. Bay District Schools lawsuit over

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Justice may prove to be costly for a former school teacher who claims she was fired for being a whistle blower.

The case began in December 2013 when Johanna Beanblossom filed a two-count complaint alleging that Bay District Schools illegally fired her from Mowat Middle School. After the district initially won a summary judgment, Beanblossom appealed to the first district court of appeals. Again, the courts ruled in favor of the school district. Beanblossom then appealed to the Florida Supreme Court which she was denied jurisdiction. She eventually appealed to the US Supreme Court, but the justices denied her writ, saying they had no basis for jurisdiction.

“We won at every level, we won by summary judgment didn’t even have to have a trial but you know the school has no choice. We’ve got to defend, even if it’s a frivolous litigation and we’ve defended it all the way through and been successful at every level,” said Franklin Harrison, Bay District Schools attorney.

The circuit court has awarded the school district nearly $82-thousand dollars in attorney’s fees and the appellate court has ordered Beanblossom to pay nearly $48-thousand as well.

“The court found based upon what we have filed that we were entitled to an award of attorney’s fees and we were rewarded both the trial level and at the appellate level,” noted Harrison.