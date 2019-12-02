Beaches Optimist Club to host annual Christmas parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Optimist Club of the Beaches will host its annual Christmas parade in Pier Park, December 14.

The parade starts around dusk, and will travel through Pier Park and other parts of Panama City Beach.

There is no entry fee to attend the parade.

Parade coordinators advise coming to the parade early, in order to secure a spot and parking.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the parade’s route.

Email pcbchristmasparade@gmail.com with questions about participating in the parade or for other information.

