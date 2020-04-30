Beaches across Bay County opening Friday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both the Panama City Beach City Council and Bay County Commission held special meetings on Thursday morning to discuss opening the beaches in the county without restriction.

Every elected officials in both chamber rooms voted ‘yes’ to opening the sands without restriction.

“Do we have a crystal ball? No, we do not. We do not. Let’s make that clear but I feel that the opinions I believe I’m getting from, I feel like its the right thing to do to open these beaches up,” said Panama City Beach City Councilman Phil Chester.

All officials say they are still concerned about the virus spreading in the county and will continue to keep a close eye on the pandemic, but feel as if the open beach is actually more beneficial.

“We did the book ends with three hours in the morning, three hours in the evening and it limited the time that people could go to the beach which made the beach at that time more crowded. So taking this action to open it all day gives people a larger time frame to go to the beach,” said Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier.

Both ordinances passed include the enforcement of CDC guidelines to social distance and avoid groups of 10 or larger. Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon says this will be successful as long as everyone complies.

“We have to respect each other. We have to care about each other more than just ourselves. That’s a big part of this. If we follow the rules, we keep the social distancing and we keep the guidelines out there to keep people apart,” said Sheldon.

While the response to the opening has been split, the leaders say they are taking in all medical information as well as guidance from Governor Ron DeSantis before making any decisions.

“I think after the governor rolled out his plan yesterday (Wednesday), we had lots of discussion with our counties to the east and west of us. Everybody is kind of linking towards the same page of a slow transitional opening so I think after discussions, the board decided it was the best thing to do to stay uniform with all our counties and cities around us,” said Commission Chairman Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts.

When it comes to tourists coming down, all the officials say they’ve already seen out of towners here.

“I drove the beach over the weekend and we did have a lot of people here in the parking lots. A lot of out of state tags from Alabama and Georgia that were not previously here. That’s direct observation,” said Panama City Beach City Councilman Geoff McConnell.

The elected officials know that opening the beaches may attract more people but encouraging them all to wait a few weeks.

“Bay County is still not open for business, if people want to come down to visit, we encourage them to wait a few weeks until we can get back to a little bit amount of normal,” said Griffitts.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis extended the vacation rental ban through the duration of Executive Order 20-112.

Vendors on the beach throughout Bay County and Panama City Beach are also allowed to get back to business under the new direction.

Panama City Beach officials released the following information about keeping the items clean:

“The Council approved Beach Commerce Safety Standards stating that during the duration of this Ordinance, existing beach commerce may operate within the City limits subject to the following safety standards:

Compliance with Executive Orders: All Beach Commerce authorized under this Ordinance shall be compliant with any Executive Orders of the Governor of the State of Florida in effect. Social Distancing: Beach chairs, umbrellas, cabanas shall be spaced a minimum of six feet from the nearest chair, tent, person, or group of persons. Clean Goods: All goods sold or rented or otherwise available to the public on the sandy gulf beach shall be disinfected with an EPA registered disinfectant prior to any sale or rental. Rented goods shall be disinfected immediately upon return. Clean Booths: All Beach Service booths and other high-touch surfaces shall be routinely disinfected with an EPA-registered disinfectant appropriate for the surface. Each booth shall be equipped with alcohol-based sanitizer available to the public. Personal Protection: Beach Services shall equip each employee with personal protective equipment, including but not limited to gloves and masks. Beach Service employees shall wear personal protective equipment when interacting with the public within six feet.

Each violation of the Panama City Beach ordinance shall constitute a separate offense punishable by imposition of a fine, not to exceed $500 or by imprisonment not to exceed 30 days or both. Violations may be enforced by the issuance of a civil infraction by a sworn police officer and enforced pursuant to Section 7-504 of the City’s Code of Ordinances.”

Bay County officials also released an Attorney Opinion regarding Beach Vendor Services.

The ordinances will go into effect on Friday, May 1 at 12:01 a.m.