Beach Police investigating after unconscious man is found on the street

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Police are investigating an incident on the west end after a man is found unconscious in the street.

Panama City Beach police arrived at the scene on Front Beach Road near Tropic Winds condominiums shortly before 8 o’clock on Sunday night.

Police found the man laying in the street about 50 yards away from an abandoned golf cart. Officers say they believe the golf cart is his and for some reason, he fell out and it kept going, leaving him in the roadway.

He was transported to a nearby hospital but there is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

While it’s believed the golf cart had to do with the incident, the incident is still under investigation at this time.

