Beach Home For Holidays to kick off Christmas season in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re waiting until after Thanksgiving to get ready for Christmas, Visit Panama City Beach has you covered.

The two day event, Beach Home For Holidays, will be held at Aaron Bessant Park on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.

Friday kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with campfires, s’mores and Santa’s village. There will also be a showing of ‘Dr. Suess’: How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ and at 5:55 p.m. the lighting of the Christmas tree will take place.

Friday closes with a performance from country music artist, Josh Turner, and fireworks.

On Saturday, there will also be campfires and s’mores beginning at 3:30 p.m. At 4:15 p.m. there will be a showing of ‘The Polar Express’ and at 6:00 p.m. the Panama City Symphony Orchestra will play. Saturday evening will also close with fireworks.

