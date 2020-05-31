Beach goers can reserve parking spots via a mobile app beginning June 1st

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Parking will soon be made a little bit easier for beach goers and residents in Panama City Beach. Starting June 1st, the city will be using a new app called Passport that allows drivers to find and pay for parking all while using their mobile phone.

There will be three designated metered lots. One lot will be located at Ripley’s on Thomas Drive, another will be located where Churchwell Drive and Front Beach Road meet, and another lot will be on Richard Jackson Boulevard by the Ocean Towers Condominiums.

The parking rate will be $6 per day or $1 per hour.

The name of the mobile app is Passport. It can be found in mobile app stores.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB parking app to be ready for use June 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB parking app to be ready for use June 1"

BCSO still investigating after exposure to unknown substance at emergency room

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO still investigating after exposure to unknown substance at emergency room"

Protesters gather at the east end of the Hathaway Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather at the east end of the Hathaway Bridge"

Protesters gather at Edgewater Shoppes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather at Edgewater Shoppes"

Altha shooting update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altha shooting update"

Shooting in Altha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting in Altha"
More Local News