Beach goers can reserve parking spots via a mobile app beginning June 1st

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Parking will soon be made a little bit easier for beach goers and residents in Panama City Beach. Starting June 1st, the city will be using a new app called Passport that allows drivers to find and pay for parking all while using their mobile phone.

There will be three designated metered lots. One lot will be located at Ripley’s on Thomas Drive, another will be located where Churchwell Drive and Front Beach Road meet, and another lot will be on Richard Jackson Boulevard by the Ocean Towers Condominiums.

The parking rate will be $6 per day or $1 per hour.

The name of the mobile app is Passport. It can be found in mobile app stores.