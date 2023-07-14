PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Pineapple Willy’s hosts a beach cleanup in partnership with a local business or non-profit organization in Bay County.

For every person that shows up to the restaurant, Pineapple Willy’s donates $10 to the organization or non-profit that is sponsoring the beach cleaning that week.

This weekend’s sponsor is Humble House Ministries.

Humble House’s mission is to help women who have problems with addiction and provide them with a safe, residential environment that focuses on Bible-centered teachings.

This is the first year Humble House has partnered with Pineapple Willy’s but it will not be the last.

“We are a fairly new ministry, so this is our first year doing it,” said Humble House Ministries PR Director Jenny Martinez. “We’re very excited to come back in the following years to come.”

“We provide the paper bags, the gloves, and as far as the beach, we just ask you to stay out of the water and not pick up sharp objects,” added Pineapple Willy’s Marketing Director Jared Knetzer.

Each person who attends a beach cleaning this Saturday, July 15th, until the first week in September will be included in an end-of-year raffle and will have the chance to win prizes.

For more information on Pineapple Will’y and their weekly beach cleanups click here.