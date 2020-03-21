Beach city council vote to close public beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Every mile of beach in Panama City Beach is now closed as city officials are hoping to keep the coronavirus out of Bay County.

The City Council making the decision to close the sands Friday afternoon during an emergency meeting.

The ordinance was passed unanimously to close all public beach access points in the city. The city has 55 public access points and a few private access points.

The homeowners who live on beachfront property and have access to the private gates can still go on the beach as long as they can prove they are on the deed to the property. Only the persons whose names are on the deed are allowed.

That means no family members, friends or even renters can go on the beach.

During the meeting, all council members agreed this was a very difficult decision to make but for the safety of the public, they had to do it.

The closure started at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night and will remain in place until March 26 at noon.

Council members will meet again at their regular meeting on Thursday morning at 9:00. They then will decide whether or not to extend the closure or lift it.

