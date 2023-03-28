PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s time to get your ducks in a row and come out and support Beach Care Services for their annual Duck Races.

The races will be held on Thursday, May 11, at Laketown Warf.

The event will feature multiple teams racing against one another on giant, inflatable ducks, in an effort to raise money for charity.

All the proceeds will go to Beach Care Services, who will then use that money to provide a wide variety of services to people in the community.

This event will also feature a silent auction, as well as music food, and prizes.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the Duck Races, or if you would like to sponsor one of the competing teams, click here.