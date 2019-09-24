Beach Care Services to host 4th Annual Dinner on the Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beach Care Services representatives visited News 13 Midday in-studio to inform the public about an upcoming fundraiser event for the group.

The 4th Annual Dinner on the Bay will be held October 8 at The Shrimp Boat Restaurant in St. Andrews. To make the event more accessible for all, Beach Care Services also has added a Block Party to the dinner, which will start at 5 p.m.

The dinner will feature three courses for the meal, silent auctions, a raffle and live music as well as the block party.

Those interested in attending can find tickets on Event Brite, costing $30 per person, plus fees.

Watch the segment to learn more about Beach Care Services’ impact in the community and further information on the event.