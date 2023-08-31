PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Parks and Recreation and Visit Panama City Beach are teaming up to make Beach Access 22 more accessible for handicapped users.

Many beach accesses don’t accommodate physically challenged users, making a trip to the beach an ordeal.

“We are going to have 100% accessible parking, and accessible boardwalk areas with mobility mats,” said Visit Panama City Beach Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach. “It just really makes it easier for our community, our visitors that come to the area and have accessibility needs that we’re able to serve them even better now.”

Visit Panama City Beach is paying the $500,000 cost. The project has been in the works for more than a year, and the call for bids just went out. The beach access will have 5 handicapped and 8 standard parking spots, handicapped showers, as well as a mobility mat.

“Last month we were excited. We launched two beach wheelchairs as well as a new technology, which was a beach walker at the county pier,” said Leach. “We just want to continue providing accessibility options to our community.”

Bay County officials hope to make more beach accesses handicapped accessible in the near future.

“We’re going to be looking here hopefully by the fall, we’re going to be starting to look at our budget and start looking down on the west end to be able to create some access down there for ADA use,” said Bay County Park and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin.

County officials hope to have the project completed by next spring. They have not set a date to begin construction.