PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Alliance Arts Education named Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt the Florida Superintendent of the Year.

Husfelt received the award at Tuesday’s district school board meeting.

FAAE officials said Husfelt was nominated because of new fine arts centers at Mosley and Bay High School.

Another reason for his award is for the thousands of Bay County students that have art opportunities each year.

“We will always support the arts,” Husfelt said. “Whether it’s fine arts or the practical arts – we’re excited to just continue to provide these opportunities to for our students. Whether they’re in elementary school or secondary school.”