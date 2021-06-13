BDS will offer more programs during summer school thanks to ESSER funding

Bay District Schools Discuss After School Programming

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools will kick off the first two weeks of summer school Monday morning.

District officials said thanks to ESSER funding, they are now able to offer more summer school programs than ever before.

The district is providing transportation and two free meals a day for summer school students.

Officials said the elementary summer school program is for enrichment and to help students make up for learning loss from the school closures and changes they experienced during the pandemic.

The school begins June 14 and will run for two weeks, shut down for a break, and then resume again in July for another two weeks.

