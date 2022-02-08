PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools submitted a proposal on Tuesday to rezone districts to accommodate Oscar Patterson Academy.

After being destroyed by Hurricane Michael, the school will re-open next school year.

Once it returns, it will alleviate pressure from surrounding schools that are over capacity.

“We had to do some adjustments back after Hurricane Michael, post-hurricane,” BDS Director of Student Services Kara Mulkusky said. “And so this is the opportunity to have schools come back to some possibility of being alleviated. Having some decent enrollments across the board and not be too stressed for space.”

The school will initially open for students in Kindergarten through second grade. Each year another grade level will be added.

If passed, the zoning proposal will pull students from Cedar Grove, Northside, Merriam Cherry and Parker Elementary School.

“We’re excited at the possibility of enrollment growing each year by the time the school opens up,” Mulkusky said. “We’re going to add a grade level each year Pre-K through fifth and we’re excited at the possibility of strong enrollment.”

Parents and community members have 28 days to raise concerns and complaints with the school district. After 28 days, the proposal will be voted on.