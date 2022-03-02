PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School students had the opportunity to show off their inventing skills, during the annual Invention Convention.

Gulf Coast State College hosted the event where dozens of middle school and high school students submitted their inventions for judging.

It’s possible you might one day see some of these inventions on store shelves.

Seventh-grader Brannen Balsters invented the “Handy Handle Brake” to help family members. It’s a more accessible wheelchair brake.

“My brother got in a motorcycle accident and my grandmother fell over and broke her arm and ribcage and they both had to be in wheelchairs for a little while,” Balsters said.

After watching his family struggle with the conventional brake, Brannen went to work.

“My invention has more leverage so you don’t have to push as hard, it’s taller so you don’t have to reach over to grab it and it’s also got a grip on it,” Balsters said.

The students competed at school fairs to qualify for the Bay District Fair.

“The invention convention is an opportunity for our students to create innovative solutions to common problems and go through the engineering and design and testing process and bring them to the Invention Convention to compete against other inventions,” University Academy Teacher Amanda Walker said.

There are 13 different invention categories ranging from education to agriculture and there will be winners for each division.



“It’s wonderful to see the creative process and then to go forward with that process in a pretty fearless way because it takes time and it takes testing and then revisiting that idea over and over again,” Walker said.

Winners get to advance to the national competition, which is followed by the world competition.

And who knows, they might even land investors to produce their inventions.

The winners will be announced at the award ceremony at Gulf Coast State College on Thursday.