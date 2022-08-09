PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools students are recovering more credits than ever before. This summer more than 1,200 credits were recovered across the district.

Administrators said some of the students came into high school credit deficient. Others struggled to keep up with their coursework.

Generally, Bay District Schools has several schools open during the summer for summer courses. But this summer, all high schools were open to help children.

“We were able to provide a credit recovery site at each high school along with transportation and meals,” BDS Secondary and Adult Instructional Services Director Alana Simmons said. “So students that may not have been able to participate in the district program, since it was at their home school with their home teachers, we were able to get a lot more participation.”

Simmons said the program will result in more students graduating.