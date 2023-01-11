PANAMA CITY, Fla(WMBB)–Bay District School officials are honoring volunteer mentors during National Mentoring Month.

Mentors from programs at Elevate Bay, New Horizons Learning Centers and Take Stock Children made up some of the 600 individuals who volunteer in local classrooms.

Leaders with the Bay Education Foundation said many students don’t have a role model in their lives.

“They do so much for our students,” said Kelly Langenberg, Executive Director at Bay Education Foundation. “They volunteer their time regularly here in the school district. They might be taking time off of work themselves or donating their time. They’re often buying lunch for our students, and we just want to celebrate what they give to us and what they give to our students. And this is just one way that we can give back.”

Anyone can volunteer to be a mentor. You spend two lunches a month and an hour of your time with a student.